Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD) Receives $33.94 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.94.

Several research firms recently commented on COLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th.

Institutional Trading of Americold Realty Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COLD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 12.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 4.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 70,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,715 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Americold Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $149,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 2.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 227,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,570,000 after purchasing an additional 5,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 29.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,735,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,279,000 after purchasing an additional 619,710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

Americold Realty Trust Trading Down 0.6 %

Americold Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

NYSE COLD opened at $28.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Americold Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $21.49 and a 52 week high of $32.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of -1,448.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -4,400.00%.

About Americold Realty Trust

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

