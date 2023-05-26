AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) Shares Sold by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 436,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,701 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AMERISAFE were worth $22,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 2.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,331,147 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,204,000 after purchasing an additional 32,062 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 727,578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,841,000 after purchasing an additional 9,340 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 27.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 679,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,325,000 after purchasing an additional 147,618 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 3.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 636,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,619,000 after purchasing an additional 18,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 463,821 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,119,000 after purchasing an additional 20,501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut AMERISAFE from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AMERISAFE in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on AMERISAFE in a research note on Friday, February 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company.

AMSF stock opened at $51.75 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.18. The stock has a market cap of $991.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 0.33. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.72 and a 52-week high of $60.49.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. AMERISAFE had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 18.68%. The company had revenue of $79.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.59 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

AMERISAFE, Inc engages the provision of workers’ compensation insurance focused on small to mid-sized employers. The firm covers the construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, and maritime industries. The company was founded by Millard E. Morris in 1985 and is headquartered in DeRidder, LA.

