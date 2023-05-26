Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Has $2.19 Million Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,711 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,078 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 123,174,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,083,098,000 after buying an additional 760,968 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 32.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,130,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,564,000 after buying an additional 2,256,475 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 0.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,102,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,134,000 after buying an additional 42,111 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,812,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,327,000 after purchasing an additional 237,021 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 4.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,575,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,464,000 after purchasing an additional 294,366 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Raytheon Technologies news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total transaction of $356,948.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,061 shares in the company, valued at $400,211.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Raytheon Technologies Stock Up 1.1 %

RTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $113.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Wolfe Research raised Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $116.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.88.

Shares of RTX stock opened at $94.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $137.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.99. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $80.27 and a one year high of $108.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.98 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 8.08%. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a positive change from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.93%.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

