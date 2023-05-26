Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Invests $1.64 Million in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,838 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,638,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Intrust Bank NA boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,064 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 8,599 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 2,150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 223.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,549,545 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $214,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,472 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Trust Co purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $345,495.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,330 shares in the company, valued at $826,150. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 78,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.93, for a total transaction of $12,147,539.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 199,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,763,834.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,229 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $345,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $826,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,611 shares of company stock valued at $14,887,160 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DRI shares. Stephens lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Darden Restaurants from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.23.

DRI stock opened at $161.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $152.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.83. The firm has a market cap of $19.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.23. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.96 and a 1 year high of $163.42.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 45.62% and a net margin of 9.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.19%.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

