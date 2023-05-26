Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Purchases 5,026 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 31.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,788 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,026 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Philip Morris International by 82.3% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 65,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,659,000 after purchasing an additional 29,707 shares during the last quarter. NS Partners Ltd grew its position in Philip Morris International by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 99,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,095,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. grew its position in Philip Morris International by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 16,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 6,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 7,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total value of $786,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,588,020.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Philip Morris International Stock Up 1.1 %

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.60.

Shares of PM stock opened at $91.74 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.85 and a 12-month high of $108.63. The company has a market capitalization of $142.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.73.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.80% and a negative return on equity of 128.55%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were paid a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.88%.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

