ams-OSRAM AG (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) Short Interest Update

ams-OSRAM AG (OTCMKTS:AMSSY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the April 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

ams-OSRAM Stock Performance

Shares of ams-OSRAM stock remained flat at $3.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.25. ams-OSRAM has a 12-month low of $2.53 and a 12-month high of $6.25.

About ams-OSRAM

ams-OSRAM AG develops and manufactures analog semiconductors, sensors, sensor interfaces, power management, and wireless solutions. It operates through the Semiconductors and Lamps and Systems. The Semiconductors segment provides LED lighting for a wide range of exterior and interior lighting applications.

