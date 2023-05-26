Analysts Set Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Target Price at $92.00

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $92.00.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CNC. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Centene from $97.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Stephens dropped their target price on Centene from $95.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Centene from $94.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Centene in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Centene from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Get Centene alerts:

Centene Stock Performance

Shares of CNC opened at $63.43 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.43. Centene has a 52-week low of $61.71 and a 52-week high of $98.53. The firm has a market cap of $34.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Insider Transactions at Centene

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $38.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.09 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 13.61%. Centene’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Centene will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Centene news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,400 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total transaction of $93,226.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,508 shares in the company, valued at $566,547.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Centene news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total transaction of $93,226.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $566,547.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sarah London acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $62.60 per share, with a total value of $1,878,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 313,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,653,457.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Centene during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Centene by 5,700.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Centene in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Centene in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centene in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Centene Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.