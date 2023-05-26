Analysts Set Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Target Price at $92.00

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $92.00.
Several brokerages have recently commented on CNC. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Centene from $97.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Stephens dropped their target price on Centene from $95.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Centene from $94.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Centene in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Centene from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.
Centene Stock Performance
Shares of CNC opened at $63.43 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.43. Centene has a 52-week low of $61.71 and a 52-week high of $98.53. The firm has a market cap of $34.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.
Insider Transactions at Centene
In other Centene news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,400 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total transaction of $93,226.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,508 shares in the company, valued at $566,547.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sarah London acquired 30,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $62.60 per share, with a total value of $1,878,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 313,953 shares of the company's stock, valued at $19,653,457.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company's stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Centene during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Centene by 5,700.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Centene in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Centene in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centene in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.
Centene Company Profile
Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.
