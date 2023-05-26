Analyzing Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) & MGO Global (NASDAQ:MGOL)

MGO Global (NASDAQ:MGOL – Get Rating) and Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

48.8% of Columbia Sportswear shares are held by institutional investors. 43.0% of Columbia Sportswear shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares MGO Global and Columbia Sportswear’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MGO Global N/A N/A N/A Columbia Sportswear 8.25% 17.10% 10.99%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MGO Global 0 0 0 0 N/A Columbia Sportswear 0 4 2 0 2.33

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for MGO Global and Columbia Sportswear, as reported by MarketBeat.

Columbia Sportswear has a consensus price target of $88.13, indicating a potential upside of 18.05%. Given Columbia Sportswear’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Columbia Sportswear is more favorable than MGO Global.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MGO Global and Columbia Sportswear’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MGO Global $1.05 million 14.38 -$2.58 million N/A N/A Columbia Sportswear $3.46 billion 1.34 $311.44 million $4.67 15.99

Columbia Sportswear has higher revenue and earnings than MGO Global.

Summary

Columbia Sportswear beats MGO Global on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MGO Global

MGO Global Inc. is a lifestyle brand portfolio company focused on strategically leveraging the fame, celebrity power and global social media influence of athletes, entertainers and other cultural icons to create fresh, modern and compelling product and apparel brands. MGO Global Inc. is headquartered in Florida.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Co. engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Latin America and Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Canada. The company was founded by Paul Lamfrom and Marie Lamfrom in 1938 and is headquartered in Portland, OR.

