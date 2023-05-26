Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Buys 7,200 Shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) by 39.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in United Bankshares by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 18,599 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Bankshares by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 74,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after acquiring an additional 9,893 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 82.2% during the fourth quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 46,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 21,182 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 373,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,113,000 after purchasing an additional 37,881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.73% of the company’s stock.

United Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of UBSI stock opened at $29.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. United Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.68 and a fifty-two week high of $44.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.02.

United Bankshares Dividend Announcement

United Bankshares ( NASDAQ:UBSI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 31.24%. The firm had revenue of $362.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts expect that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 48.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on UBSI shares. Stephens assumed coverage on United Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on United Bankshares from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on United Bankshares from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on United Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, 3M restated a “maintains” rating on shares of United Bankshares in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community Banking segment consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing, and consumer loans.

