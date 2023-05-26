Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWDGet Rating) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,353 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Woodward were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tredje AP fonden bought a new stake in shares of Woodward in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,117,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Woodward in the 4th quarter worth $368,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Woodward by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Woodward by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 697,441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,379,000 after acquiring an additional 33,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Woodward by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 235,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. 81.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WWD opened at $106.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.46. Woodward, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.26 and a 1 year high of $116.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.55 and a 200 day moving average of $99.45.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWDGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $718.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.42 million. Woodward had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 9.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.98%.

In other news, Director Rajeev Bhalla bought 461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $108.23 per share, with a total value of $49,894.03. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,357.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Rajeev Bhalla acquired 461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $108.23 per share, with a total value of $49,894.03. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,357.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregg C. Sengstack sold 2,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.56, for a total transaction of $224,050.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,911,822. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WWD. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Woodward from $107.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Woodward in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Woodward from $76.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Woodward from $85.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Woodward from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.25.

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

