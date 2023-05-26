Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Has $863,000 Holdings in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,931 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 2,057 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in NuVasive were worth $863,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in NuVasive during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in NuVasive by 28.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,347 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in NuVasive by 147.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in NuVasive by 85.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,108 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in NuVasive by 76.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,175 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 942 shares in the last quarter.

Get NuVasive alerts:

NuVasive Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ NUVA opened at $37.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 109.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.07. NuVasive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.17 and a 1 year high of $58.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NuVasive ( NASDAQ:NUVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The medical device company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $307.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.43 million. NuVasive had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 11.82%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NUVA. TheStreet upgraded shares of NuVasive from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NuVasive from $44.00 to $44.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of NuVasive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $47.00 to $57.72 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of NuVasive from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.98.

NuVasive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NuVasive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVasive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.