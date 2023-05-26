Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Increases Position in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,542 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Digital Turbine were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of APPS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Digital Turbine by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,649,564 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $153,461,000 after acquiring an additional 843,856 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Digital Turbine in the 4th quarter valued at about $520,426,330,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Digital Turbine in the 1st quarter valued at about $21,530,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Digital Turbine by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,426,749 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $456,794,000 after purchasing an additional 453,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Digital Turbine in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,316,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Digital Turbine news, CEO William Gordon Stone III sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.54, for a total transaction of $368,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,647,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,367,696.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Digital Turbine news, CEO William Gordon Stone III sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.54, for a total transaction of $368,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,647,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,367,696.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert M. Deutschman bought 15,000 shares of Digital Turbine stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.80 per share, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 289,017 shares in the company, valued at $2,832,366.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of APPS stock opened at $8.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $816.42 million, a P/E ratio of 51.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.47. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a one year low of $8.10 and a one year high of $27.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.90.

Several research firms have weighed in on APPS. Macquarie lowered shares of Digital Turbine from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 17th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 13th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Digital Turbine from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.71.

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which help to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Following Segments: On Device Media (ODM), In App Media-AdColony (IAM-A) and In App Media-Fyber (IAM-F).

