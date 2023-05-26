Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Increases Position in Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) by 87.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,490 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,525 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Hillman Solutions worth $717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Hillman Solutions by 3.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,455,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,372,000 after purchasing an additional 370,155 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Hillman Solutions by 1.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,326,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,783,000 after acquiring an additional 121,319 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hillman Solutions by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,339,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,917,000 after acquiring an additional 38,215 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Hillman Solutions by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 5,355,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,119 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions during the third quarter worth $33,131,000.

Hillman Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of HLMN stock opened at $7.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.22. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.46 and a beta of 1.53. Hillman Solutions Corp has a 12 month low of $6.59 and a 12 month high of $12.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hillman Solutions ( NASDAQ:HLMN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $349.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.85 million. Hillman Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 6.56%. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Hillman Solutions Corp will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Philip Woodlief bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.91 per share, for a total transaction of $79,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 27,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,817.67. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Philip Woodlief acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.91 per share, for a total transaction of $79,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,817.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 28,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $230,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 975,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,805,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet raised Hillman Solutions from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th.

About Hillman Solutions

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

