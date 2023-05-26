Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Sells 158 Shares of Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,516 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.16% of Hingham Institution for Savings worth $970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 2.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,928 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 9.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,091 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,400 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 36.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hingham Institution for Savings in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:HIFS opened at $200.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $430.02 million, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.89. Hingham Institution for Savings has a one year low of $173.51 and a one year high of $335.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $207.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $254.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The savings and loans company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.74 million during the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 12.15%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. Hingham Institution for Savings’s payout ratio is currently 16.23%.

Hingham Institution for Savings provides community banking services. It engages in the business of commercial and residential real estate mortgage lending, funded by retail deposits, wholesale deposits and borrowings. The company was founded in 1834 and is headquartered in Hingham, MA.

