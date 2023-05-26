ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 297,929 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,174 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.34% of ANSYS worth $71,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in ANSYS by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 49,429 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,942 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 24,884 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,012,000 after purchasing an additional 7,926 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 301,835 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,917,000 after purchasing an additional 127,109 shares during the period. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS during the 3rd quarter worth $257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on ANSS. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of ANSYS from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $326.00 to $347.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $266.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of ANSYS from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $275.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $311.92.

Insider Activity

ANSYS Stock Performance

In related news, SVP Janet Lee sold 984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total value of $295,505.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,384 shares in the company, valued at $7,322,759.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 3,859 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.82, for a total value of $1,187,877.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,000,241.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Janet Lee sold 984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total value of $295,505.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,322,759.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,018 shares of company stock worth $2,131,797. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ANSS traded up $5.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $311.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,123. ANSYS, Inc. has a one year low of $194.23 and a one year high of $333.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.02 billion, a PE ratio of 48.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $312.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $278.88.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.29. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 25.74%. The firm had revenue of $694.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.47 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. ANSYS’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification. The company was founded by John A.

