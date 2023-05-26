Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS) Stock Price Down 6.8%

Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS – Get Rating) was down 6.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.00 and last traded at $6.05. Approximately 525,208 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 1,800,872 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.49.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HOUS shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Anywhere Real Estate from $5.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Anywhere Real Estate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. TheStreet cut Anywhere Real Estate from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Anywhere Real Estate from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.17.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Anywhere Real Estate ( NYSE:HOUS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Anywhere Real Estate had a negative return on equity of 2.66% and a negative net margin of 7.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Anywhere Real Estate Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in Anywhere Real Estate by 23.4% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 142,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 27,080 shares during the last quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in Anywhere Real Estate in the first quarter valued at $82,000. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN grew its holdings in Anywhere Real Estate by 3.1% in the first quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 6,745,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,618,000 after purchasing an additional 201,824 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Anywhere Real Estate by 1.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,391,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,185,000 after purchasing an additional 56,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Anywhere Real Estate by 64.3% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 367,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 143,836 shares during the last quarter.

Anywhere Real Estate, Inc engages in the provision of residential real estate services, which focuses on empowering independent sales agents. It operates through the following segments: Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group, Realogy Title Group, and Corporate and Other. The Realogy Franchise Group segment is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages through a portfolio of well-known brokerage brands, including Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby’s International Realty and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate.

