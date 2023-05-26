Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Acquired by Zions Bancorporation N.A.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,868 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,240,747 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $705,104,000 after buying an additional 3,373,082 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,224,697 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $509,890,000 after purchasing an additional 74,236 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter worth $76,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 32.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,311,447 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $435,167,000 after buying an additional 1,316,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 14.0% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,159,495 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $422,716,000 after buying an additional 632,783 shares in the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Materials

In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 6,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total transaction of $800,118.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 98,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,548,110.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 6,813 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total transaction of $800,118.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 98,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,548,110.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total value of $3,671,666.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 194,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,228,960.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Applied Materials Trading Up 1.4 %

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMAT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $118.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $88.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.96.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded up $1.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $132.27. 1,214,762 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,206,228. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $117.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $111.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.60. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.12 and a 52-week high of $132.30.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 52.81%. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, March 13th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to purchase up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.89%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

