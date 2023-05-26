Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI) Short Interest Down 82.0% in May

Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, a drop of 82.0% from the April 30th total of 90,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 269,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Institutional Trading of Applied UV
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied UV during the second quarter worth $26,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Applied UV during the second quarter worth $27,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied UV during the third quarter worth $34,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Applied UV by 111.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied UV by 426.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 70,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 57,384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.52% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised their price target on shares of Applied UV from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th.
Applied UV Stock Performance
Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. Applied UV had a negative return on equity of 55.06% and a negative net margin of 70.95%. The business had revenue of $5.00 million for the quarter.
About Applied UV
Applied UV, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, acquires, and commercializes technology that addresses air purification and infection control in the healthcare, hospitality, commercial, municipal, and residential markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through Disinfection and Hospitality segments.
Featured Stories
