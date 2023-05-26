AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) CMO Sells $1,306,912.72 in Stock

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 52,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $1,306,912.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,449,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,292,299.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Katie Kihorany Jansen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 6th, Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 65,155 shares of AppLovin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total value of $897,835.90.

AppLovin Stock Performance

APP opened at $24.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31. AppLovin Co. has a 1-year low of $9.14 and a 1-year high of $44.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AppLovin

AppLovin ( NYSE:APP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.06). AppLovin had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.15%. The company had revenue of $715.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $693.58 million. Research analysts predict that AppLovin Co. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of AppLovin by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the first quarter worth $74,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in AppLovin by 74.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in AppLovin by 254.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on AppLovin from $57.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of AppLovin in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial upped their target price on AppLovin from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup lowered their target price on AppLovin from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on AppLovin from $19.00 to $22.50 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.94.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

