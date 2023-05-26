Aqua Power Systems (OTCMKTS:APSI) Shares Up 8.3%

Aqua Power Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:APSI – Get Rating) shares shot up 8.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.17 and last traded at $0.17. 1,176 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 26,783 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.

Aqua Power Systems Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.32.

Aqua Power Systems Company Profile

Aqua Power Systems, Inc operates as a shell company. Its business purpose is to identify, research and if determined to meet the company’s criteria, acquire an interest in business opportunities available for the company to leverage. The company was founded on December 09, 2010 and is headquartered in Winter Park, FL.

Further Reading

