Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) Shares Gap Down to $12.05

Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $12.05, but opened at $11.66. Arco Platform shares last traded at $12.26, with a volume of 7,625 shares changing hands.

Arco Platform Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $691.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.70 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Get Arco Platform alerts:

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $129.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.04 million. Arco Platform had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 4.99%. On average, research analysts forecast that Arco Platform Limited will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Arco Platform Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. General Atlantic L.P. boosted its stake in Arco Platform by 246.6% in the first quarter. General Atlantic L.P. now owns 4,103,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,973,000 after acquiring an additional 2,919,432 shares during the last quarter. Keenan Capital LLC boosted its stake in Arco Platform by 6.3% in the third quarter. Keenan Capital LLC now owns 4,098,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,221,000 after acquiring an additional 241,404 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Arco Platform by 16.6% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,711,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,207,000 after acquiring an additional 386,098 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Arco Platform by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,257,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,478,000 after acquiring an additional 38,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Arco Platform by 12.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,521,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,113,000 after acquiring an additional 169,447 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Arco Platform Ltd. engages in the provision of complete pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools and students. It operates through the following segments: Core and Supplemental. The Core segment provides solutions that address the Brazilian K-12 curriculum requirements through a personalized and interactive learning experience.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arco Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arco Platform and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.