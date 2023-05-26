Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) Shares Gap Down to $12.05

Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $12.05, but opened at $11.66. Arco Platform shares last traded at $12.26, with a volume of 7,625 shares changing hands.
The stock has a market capitalization of $691.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.70 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.06.
Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $129.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.04 million. Arco Platform had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 4.99%. On average, research analysts forecast that Arco Platform Limited will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.
Arco Platform Ltd. engages in the provision of complete pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools and students. It operates through the following segments: Core and Supplemental. The Core segment provides solutions that address the Brazilian K-12 curriculum requirements through a personalized and interactive learning experience.
