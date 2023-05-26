Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $41.00. The stock had previously closed at $17.50, but opened at $20.75. Arcus Biosciences shares last traded at $22.02, with a volume of 1,069,017 shares traded.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RCUS. TheStreet cut Arcus Biosciences from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Friday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.44.

In other news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 8,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total value of $146,734.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 406,217 shares in the company, valued at $6,828,507.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Arcus Biosciences by 55.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,496,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951,970 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 726.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,149,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,962,000 after buying an additional 1,010,207 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 9.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,928,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,559,000 after buying an additional 805,534 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 295.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 974,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,685,000 after buying an additional 727,692 shares during the period. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the third quarter worth $17,435,000. 72.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 0.88.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.03). Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 41.22% and a negative net margin of 233.41%. The firm had revenue of $25.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.96) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapies. It competes in the segments of the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and other related markets that develop immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Terry J. Rosen and Juan Carlos Jaen in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

