Ardent Leisure Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ARDLF) Short Interest Update

Ardent Leisure Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ARDLF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,500 shares, a growth of 153.2% from the April 30th total of 23,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Ardent Leisure Group Stock Performance
ARDLF remained flat at C$0.40 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.40 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.50. Ardent Leisure Group has a twelve month low of C$0.38 and a twelve month high of C$0.40.
Ardent Leisure Group Company Profile
