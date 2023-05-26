Ardent Leisure Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ARDLF) Short Interest Update

Ardent Leisure Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ARDLF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,500 shares, a growth of 153.2% from the April 30th total of 23,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Ardent Leisure Group Stock Performance

ARDLF remained flat at C$0.40 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.40 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.50. Ardent Leisure Group has a twelve month low of C$0.38 and a twelve month high of C$0.40.

Ardent Leisure Group Company Profile

Ardent Leisure Group Limited engages in the investment, ownership, and operation of leisure and entertainment businesses in Australia. It operates theme park with 40 rides and attractions, as well as wildlife exhibits under the Dreamworld and WhiteWater World in Coomera, Queensland; and the SkyPoint observation deck and climb in Surfers Paradise, Queensland.

