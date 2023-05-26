Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Shares Bought by Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC increased its holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 45.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,428 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,270 shares during the quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $3,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 284,174 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,249,000 after acquiring an additional 18,927 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 280.3% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 39,907 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 29,414 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 23,952 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Cliffwater LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 1,029,484 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $19,015,000 after purchasing an additional 98,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.24% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ARCC traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.81. 799,509 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,155,055. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Ares Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $16.53 and a 1 year high of $20.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.78. The stock has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 1.01.

Ares Capital Dividend Announcement

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The investment management company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $618.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.13 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 12.04%. Ares Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.21%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 150.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Ares Capital from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ares Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ares Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael Kort Schnabel acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.84 per share, for a total transaction of $267,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ares Commercial Finance provides asset-based cash flow solutions to small and middle-market companies. ACF works with borrowers to deliver creative, flexible, and comprehensive financing solutions. Ares Commercial Finance has the ability to structure and agent deals to support the growth and changing capital needs of clients.

