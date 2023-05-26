Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) CEO Michael J. Arougheti Sells 165,439 Shares

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 165,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total value of $13,757,907.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,003,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,481,496.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ares Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ARES opened at $84.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.31. Ares Management Co. has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $90.28.

Get Ares Management alerts:

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $813.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.04 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 6.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ares Management Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ares Management Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 280.00%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new position in Ares Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Ares Management during the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Ares Management by 13.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 385,521 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $23,883,000 after buying an additional 46,129 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $552,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in Ares Management by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,166 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. 47.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ares Management from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ares Management in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Ares Management from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Ares Management from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.44.

Ares Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.