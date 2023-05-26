Ares Strategic Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARSMF) Short Interest Update

Ares Strategic Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARSMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 105,400 shares, a growth of 83.9% from the April 30th total of 57,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 309,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Ares Strategic Mining Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ARSMF traded down 0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting 0.18. The stock had a trading volume of 47,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,865. Ares Strategic Mining has a 52-week low of 0.07 and a 52-week high of 0.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of 0.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of 0.15.

About Ares Strategic Mining

Ares Strategic Mining, Inc is a junior mining Company, which engages in progressing fluorspar projects towards exploitation, production, and supplying metspar and acidspar to the markets. Its projects include Lost Sheep, Liard Property, and The Iron and Vanadium Ridge. The company was founded on November 20, 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

