Ares Strategic Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARSMF) Short Interest Update

Ares Strategic Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARSMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 105,400 shares, a growth of 83.9% from the April 30th total of 57,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 309,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Ares Strategic Mining Stock Performance
OTCMKTS ARSMF traded down 0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting 0.18. The stock had a trading volume of 47,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,865. Ares Strategic Mining has a 52-week low of 0.07 and a 52-week high of 0.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of 0.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of 0.15.
About Ares Strategic Mining
