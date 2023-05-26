Argus Raises Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) Price Target to $72.00

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Argus from $62.00 to $72.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Argus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 14.05% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.15 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $68.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €65.00 ($70.65) in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.09.
NYSE:CCEP opened at $63.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.02. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 1-year low of $41.80 and a 1-year high of $66.79.
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.
