Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Insider John F. Mccool Sells 2,824 Shares of Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) insider John F. Mccool sold 2,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.07, for a total transaction of $401,205.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,229.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Arista Networks Trading Up 10.6 %

Shares of ANET stock opened at $156.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.49. The stock has a market cap of $48.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.26. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.11 and a 12 month high of $171.44.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.33% and a net margin of 31.24%. Arista Networks’s revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arista Networks

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Arista Networks from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $162.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $175.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.85.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANET. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at $30,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 131.0% during the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Arista Networks by 126.7% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

About Arista Networks

(Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the business of developing, marketing, and selling cloud networking solutions. The firm is also involved in switching and routing platforms and related network applications. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in November 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Further Reading

