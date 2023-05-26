Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Shares of Aritzia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATZAF – Get Rating) rose 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $27.00 and last traded at $26.84. Approximately 4,031 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 4,847 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.62.

ATZAF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$62.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$62.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Aritzia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$63.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.02.

Aritzia, Inc engages in the design of apparel and accessories for its collection of fashion brands. Its brands include Wilfred, Babaton, Tna, Wilfred Free, Sunday Best, Le Fou Wilfred, Denim Forum, Little Moon, and The Group by Babaton. It operates through Canada, and United States geographical segments.

