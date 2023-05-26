Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) SVP Gretchen Zech Sells 4,000 Shares

Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) SVP Gretchen Zech sold 4,000 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total transaction of $505,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,525,810.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Arrow Electronics Stock Up 2.5 %

ARW traded up $3.14 on Friday, reaching $129.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,482. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $118.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.40. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.38 and a fifty-two week high of $134.56.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $4.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $0.13. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 16.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arrow Electronics

ARW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America dropped their target price on Arrow Electronics from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Arrow Electronics from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arrow Electronics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.71.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARW. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,362,000. Greenhaven Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the first quarter worth approximately $83,911,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Arrow Electronics in the fourth quarter worth $65,602,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Arrow Electronics by 387.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 473,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,326,000 after acquiring an additional 376,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in Arrow Electronics by 214.2% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 466,981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,312,000 after acquiring an additional 318,348 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

About Arrow Electronics

(Get Rating)

Arrow Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates under the Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions (Global ECS) segments. The Global Components segment focuses on marketing and distribution of electronic components enabled by a comprehensive range of value-added capabilities and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.