Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Earns “Maintains” Rating from VNET Group

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reiterated by stock analysts at VNET Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AJG. Argus lifted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $228.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $213.00 to $211.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.71.
Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Down 0.2 %
Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $203.81. The stock had a trading volume of 595,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 890,811. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.22. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $148.24 and a 1-year high of $219.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJG. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 46,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,977,000 after acquiring an additional 5,503 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter worth $1,786,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter worth $953,000. 82.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.
Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.
