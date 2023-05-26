Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Earns “Maintains” Rating from VNET Group

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reiterated by stock analysts at VNET Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AJG. Argus lifted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $228.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $213.00 to $211.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.71.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Down 0.2 %

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $203.81. The stock had a trading volume of 595,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 890,811. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.22. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $148.24 and a 1-year high of $219.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Insider Activity at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In related news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 57,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.21, for a total value of $12,127,466.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,056.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 57,419 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.21, for a total value of $12,127,466.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 18,700 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.66, for a total value of $3,565,342.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,051,762.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 125,354 shares of company stock worth $25,882,434 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJG. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 46,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,977,000 after acquiring an additional 5,503 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter worth $1,786,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter worth $953,000. 82.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

