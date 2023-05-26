Artisanal Spirits (LON:ART) Trading 3.1% Higher

Shares of The Artisanal Spirits Company plc (LON:ART – Get Rating) rose 3.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 100.88 ($1.25) and last traded at GBX 99 ($1.23). Approximately 38,117 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 207% from the average daily volume of 12,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 96 ($1.19).

Artisanal Spirits Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £69.78 million and a PE ratio of -3,250.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.84, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 7.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 96.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 87.09.

About Artisanal Spirits

The Artisanal Spirits Company plc curates and sells premium single cask scotch malt whisky and other spirits to its members in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company creates small batches of blended malt whiskies, grain whiskies, rum, and gin under the J.G. Thomson brand. It sells its products online under The Scotch Malt Whisky Society brand name.

See Also

