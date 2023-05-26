Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW) Short Interest Down 65.7% in May

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a decline of 65.7% from the April 30th total of 36,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARTW. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth $76,000. 5.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ARTW traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $2.45. 1,558 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,331. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.25. The company has a market cap of $12.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.49. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $3.16.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing ( NASDAQ:ARTW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.90 million during the quarter. Art’s-Way Manufacturing had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 2.76%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ARTW shares. TheStreet upgraded Art’s-Way Manufacturing from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Art’s-Way Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and distributes farm machinery niche products. It operates through the following segments: Agricultural Products, Modular Buildings and Tools. The Agricultural Products segment manufactures a variety of specialized farm machinery under its own label including: portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments used to mill and mix feed grains into custom animal feed rations, a crop production line that includes grain drill equipment, a line of hay and forage equipment consisting of forage boxes, blowers, running gear, dump boxes and mergers, stalk shredders, a line of portable grain augers, a line of manure spreaders, sugar beet harvesting equipment, a line of land maintenance equipment, moldboard plows, potato harvesters, and reels for combines and swathers.

