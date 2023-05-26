Asante Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:ASGOF) Short Interest Up 317.9% in May

Asante Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:ASGOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, an increase of 317.9% from the April 30th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Asante Gold Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASGOF remained flat at C$1.49 during trading on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.25 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.16. Asante Gold has a one year low of C$0.70 and a one year high of C$1.62.

Asante Gold Company Profile

Asante Gold Corp. operates as a gold exploration and development company. The firm focuses on developing high margin gold projects including the Bibiani and Kubi Gold mines located on the prolific Bibiani and Ashanti Gold Belts. It has portfolio of projects in Ghana, Africa’s largest and safest gold producer.

