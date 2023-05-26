Asante Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:ASGOF) Short Interest Up 317.9% in May

Asante Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:ASGOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, an increase of 317.9% from the April 30th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.
Asante Gold Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:ASGOF remained flat at C$1.49 during trading on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.25 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.16. Asante Gold has a one year low of C$0.70 and a one year high of C$1.62.
Asante Gold Company Profile
