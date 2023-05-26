Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Shares Gap Up to $201.04

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $201.04, but opened at $210.04. Asbury Automotive Group shares last traded at $208.30, with a volume of 8,226 shares traded.
A number of analysts have issued reports on ABG shares. Stephens raised their target price on Asbury Automotive Group to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Asbury Automotive Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Asbury Automotive Group Stock Up 4.8 %
The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $200.72 and a 200-day moving average of $198.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91.
In other Asbury Automotive Group news, SVP George A. Villasana sold 2,828 shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.60, for a total transaction of $666,276.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,724. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $252,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,100,000 after acquiring an additional 8,474 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,678,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 828,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,946,000 after acquiring an additional 16,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,310,000.
Asbury Automotive Group, Inc is a franchised automotive retailer. It operates through the Dealerships and Total Care Auto (TCA) segments. The Dealerships segment offers a range of automotive products and services fulfilling the entire vehicle ownership lifecycle including the sale of new and used vehicles and the provision of vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.
