Ascent Industries (NASDAQ:ACNT) Trading Up 0.2%

Ascent Industries Co. (NASDAQ:ACNT – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.79 and last traded at $9.52. Approximately 1,209 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 9,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.51.
The company has a market cap of $96.82 million, a P/E ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.38 and its 200 day moving average is $10.02.
Ascent Industries (NASDAQ:ACNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 31st. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Ascent Industries had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 1.74%. The firm had revenue of $81.56 million during the quarter.
Ascent Industries Co engages in the production of stainless steel pipes, stainless and carbon steel piping systems, and specialty chemicals. It operates through the Metals and Specialty Chemicals segments. The Metals segment operates as Bristol Metals LLC (BRISMET), Palmer of Texas Tanks, Inc (Palmer), and Specialty Pipe & Tube, Inc (Specialty).
