Ascent Industries (NASDAQ:ACNT) Trading Up 0.2%

Ascent Industries Co. (NASDAQ:ACNT – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.79 and last traded at $9.52. Approximately 1,209 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 9,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.51.

Ascent Industries Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a market cap of $96.82 million, a P/E ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.38 and its 200 day moving average is $10.02.

Ascent Industries (NASDAQ:ACNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 31st. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Ascent Industries had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 1.74%. The firm had revenue of $81.56 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ascent Industries

About Ascent Industries

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ascent Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Ascent Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $239,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ascent Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $368,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ascent Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $479,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ascent Industries by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 80,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. 20.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ascent Industries Co engages in the production of stainless steel pipes, stainless and carbon steel piping systems, and specialty chemicals. It operates through the Metals and Specialty Chemicals segments. The Metals segment operates as Bristol Metals LLC (BRISMET), Palmer of Texas Tanks, Inc (Palmer), and Specialty Pipe & Tube, Inc (Specialty).

