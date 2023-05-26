Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Aspira Women’s Health Trading Down 13.0 %

Aspira Women’s Health stock opened at $3.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.83 and a 200-day moving average of $6.33. The company has a market cap of $31.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 2.93. Aspira Women’s Health has a one year low of $3.26 and a one year high of $16.50.

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 million. Aspira Women’s Health had a negative net margin of 278.48% and a negative return on equity of 291.79%. On average, equities analysts expect that Aspira Women’s Health will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 150.8% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44,834 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Aspira Women’s Health by 42.1% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 67,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 19,900 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC grew its position in Aspira Women’s Health by 268.8% in the 1st quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 148,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 108,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Aspira Women’s Health by 126.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 36,189 shares in the last quarter. 10.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aspira Women’s Health, Inc engages in the provision of bio-analytic and diagnostic services. Its product, OVA1, is a serum test for identifying women of having malignant ovarian tumor. Its bio-analytical solutions helps physicians diagnose, treat, and improve gynecologic health outcomes for women. The company was founded on December 9, 1993 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

