Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Aspira Women’s Health Trading Down 13.0 %
Aspira Women’s Health stock opened at $3.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.83 and a 200-day moving average of $6.33. The company has a market cap of $31.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 2.93. Aspira Women’s Health has a one year low of $3.26 and a one year high of $16.50.
Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 million. Aspira Women’s Health had a negative net margin of 278.48% and a negative return on equity of 291.79%. On average, equities analysts expect that Aspira Women’s Health will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Aspira Women’s Health
Aspira Women’s Health, Inc engages in the provision of bio-analytic and diagnostic services. Its product, OVA1, is a serum test for identifying women of having malignant ovarian tumor. Its bio-analytical solutions helps physicians diagnose, treat, and improve gynecologic health outcomes for women. The company was founded on December 9, 1993 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.
