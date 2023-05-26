Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $528.15

Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $528.15 and last traded at $528.15, with a volume of 2556 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $543.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ATRI. TheStreet downgraded shares of Atrion from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atrion in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Atrion Stock Down 4.5 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $609.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $618.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $912.37 million, a P/E ratio of 32.29 and a beta of 0.47.

Atrion Announces Dividend

Atrion ( NASDAQ:ATRI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter. Atrion had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $42.86 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $2.15 dividend. This represents a $8.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Atrion’s dividend payout ratio is 51.13%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atrion by 0.9% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,035 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,441,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Atrion by 5.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 843 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Atrion by 22.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,073 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Atrion by 7.7% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 205,297 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $128,908,000 after acquiring an additional 14,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in Atrion by 62.8% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 1,110 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

About Atrion

Atrion Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of products for medical applications. It offers products for cardiovascular, fluid delivery, and ophthalmic. It also offers contract manufacturing and kitting services, and marine & aviation inflation components. The company was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Allen, TX.

See Also

