Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.50

Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (TSE:AI – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$11.50 and traded as low as C$11.20. Atrium Mortgage Investment shares last traded at C$11.20, with a volume of 32,063 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$13.86 target price on Atrium Mortgage Investment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th.
Atrium Mortgage Investment Stock Down 1.0 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.69, a current ratio of 42.48 and a quick ratio of 102.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$11.86 and its 200 day moving average price is C$11.50. The firm has a market cap of C$484.51 million, a P/E ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.16.
Atrium Mortgage Investment Announces Dividend
About Atrium Mortgage Investment
Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation, a non-bank lender, provides financing solutions to the real estate communities in Ontario, Alberta, and British Columbia. It offers various types of mortgage loans for residential, multi-residential, and commercial real properties, which includes first and second mortgages; infill construction and financing; land and land assembly financing for stacked and traditional townhomes, single detached homes, and low-rise and midrise condominiums; and bridge and term financing.
Further Reading
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
- Hot Inflation, What It Means For The Summer Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Atrium Mortgage Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atrium Mortgage Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.