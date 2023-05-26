AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Acquired by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,519 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,817 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new position in AT&T during the third quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on T. Cowen increased their price objective on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. HSBC upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. TD Cowen cut their price target on AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on AT&T in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.89.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of T stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.41. 29,577,863 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,769,805. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.68. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.46 and a 1-year high of $21.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $110.17 billion, a PE ratio of -11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.66.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $30.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.20%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently -87.40%.

AT&T Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.