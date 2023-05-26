Aurora Investment Trust (LON:ARR) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $212.52

Aurora Investment Trust plc (LON:ARR – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 212.52 ($2.64) and traded as low as GBX 209 ($2.60). Aurora Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 213 ($2.65), with a volume of 45,460 shares.

Aurora Investment Trust Stock Down 1.4 %

The stock has a market cap of £157.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,050.00 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 212.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 212.53.

Get Aurora Investment Trust alerts:

Aurora Investment Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.97 ($0.04) per share. This is an increase from Aurora Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $1.84. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. Aurora Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently -1,000.00%.

Aurora Investment Trust Company Profile

Aurora Investment Trust plc is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched by Mars Asset Management Limited. The fund is managed by Phoenix Asset Management Partners Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund makes its investments across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in equity securities, but with some exposure to fixed interest also.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.