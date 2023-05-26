Aurubis AG (OTCMKTS:AIAGY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Aurubis AG (OTCMKTS:AIAGY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the April 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Aurubis Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS AIAGY remained flat at $41.55 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 43 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,017. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.65. Aurubis has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $62.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Aurubis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

About Aurubis

Aurubis AG engages in the production of copper, copper products and precious metals. It operates through the Copper, Copper Products, and Other. The Copper segment refers to the procurement of copper-bearing and precious metal-bearing raw materials to the production of marketable metals and offers copper cathodes that can be traded on the metal exchanges, as well as gold and silver products that originate from the raw materials as well as from the additional precious metal-bearing input materials processed.

Further Reading

