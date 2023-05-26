Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Short Interest Update

Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decline of 74.6% from the April 30th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 153,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ATDRY shares. UBS Group lowered shares of Auto Trader Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Auto Trader Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Auto Trader Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $592.29.

Auto Trader Group Stock Up 2.0 %

ATDRY traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.90. The company had a trading volume of 35,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,102. Auto Trader Group has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $2.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Auto Trader Group Company Profile

Auto Trader Group Plc engages in the digital automotive business. It offers online procurement site for automotive. The firm sells cars, bikes, vans, motor homes, caravans, and trucks. It also offers automotive insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Trade, Consumer Services, and Manufacturer and Agency.

