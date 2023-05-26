AUTO1 Group (LON:0A9L) Stock Price Down 4.5%

AUTO1 Group SE (LON:0A9L – Get Rating) dropped 4.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 7.77 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 7.78 ($0.10). Approximately 47,952 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 82,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.15 ($0.10).

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 7.13 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 7.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.33, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

AUTO1 Group SE operates an online marketplace for used vehicle sales to dealers and individual customers in Europe. It operates AUTO1.com for the sale of used cars to commercial car dealers; Autohero.com for sale of used cars to private customers; and wirkaufendeinauto.de, an online platform to sell their used cars to the company.

