Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Holdings Boosted by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 376,698 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 29,141 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $70,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. Graypoint LLC grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,481 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,480,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 643,197 shares of the software company’s stock worth $120,194,000 after buying an additional 4,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 111.8% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 341 shares of the software company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Autodesk Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK traded down $4.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $193.35. 275,031 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,349,101. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.20 and a 12 month high of $235.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $197.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.53 billion, a PE ratio of 53.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.53.

Insider Activity at Autodesk

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The software company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.55. Autodesk had a return on equity of 105.43% and a net margin of 16.44%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 2,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.75, for a total value of $483,414.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,749.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.48, for a total transaction of $61,639.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,496.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 2,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.75, for a total value of $483,414.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,749.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,671 shares of company stock worth $2,313,602 in the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADSK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Autodesk from $245.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. William Blair started coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on Autodesk from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Autodesk from $265.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Autodesk from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.24.

Autodesk Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.