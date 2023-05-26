Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.07-7.41 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.355-5.455 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.41 billion. Autodesk also updated its Q2 guidance to $1.70-1.74 EPS.

Autodesk Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $196.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,149,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,357,526. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Autodesk has a fifty-two week low of $163.20 and a fifty-two week high of $235.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.57, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.53.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The software company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 105.43%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Autodesk will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. OTR Global cut shares of Autodesk to a positive rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Argus reduced their target price on shares of Autodesk from $290.00 to $265.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. William Blair started coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Autodesk from $245.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $230.24.

In other Autodesk news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.79, for a total transaction of $60,190.11. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,533.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Autodesk news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 3,815 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.75, for a total transaction of $750,601.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,582,620.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.79, for a total value of $60,190.11. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,197 shares in the company, valued at $817,533.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,671 shares of company stock valued at $2,313,602. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 635 shares of the software company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 8,210 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Autodesk by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC raised its position in Autodesk by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Autodesk by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,026 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

