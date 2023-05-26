Avalanche (AVAX) 1-Day Volume Tops $124.29 Million

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. One Avalanche coin can now be purchased for approximately $14.41 or 0.00053868 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar. Avalanche has a total market capitalization of $4.82 billion and $124.29 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Avalanche alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.57 or 0.00039502 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00018081 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000225 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00005944 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00004226 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000926 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001029 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

Avalanche (CRYPTO:AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 430,670,817 coins and its circulating supply is 334,608,097 coins. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Launched its mainnet in September 2020, it is capable of processing 4,500+ transactions per second, and has security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. It was created by a team of developers, academics and entrepreneurs led by Dr. Emin Gün Sirer.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Avalanche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Avalanche and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.