Avation (LON:AVAP) Receives “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Avation (LON:AVAP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 250 ($3.11) target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 95.54% from the company’s current price.

Avation Price Performance

Shares of LON:AVAP opened at GBX 127.85 ($1.59) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 118.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 115.57. The firm has a market capitalization of £90.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 473.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 327.87, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Avation has a 12 month low of GBX 66 ($0.82) and a 12 month high of GBX 143.49 ($1.78).

Insider Transactions at Avation

In related news, insider Roderick Douglas Mahoney sold 138,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 129 ($1.60), for a total value of £178,020 ($221,417.91). Corporate insiders own 20.05% of the company’s stock.

About Avation

Avation PLC, together with its subsidiaries, leases commercial passenger aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company's fleet includes 14 narrow-body jets, two twin-aisle jets, and 23 ATR 72 twin-engine turboprop aircraft. As of June 30, 2022, the company owned and managed a fleet of 39 aircraft.

