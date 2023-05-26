AXQ Capital LP Buys New Shares in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ETR. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 8.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,122,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,415,313,000 after buying an additional 908,932 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Entergy by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,663,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,762,741,000 after purchasing an additional 650,775 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Entergy by 6,018.4% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 505,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,906,000 after purchasing an additional 497,601 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in Entergy by 16.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,936,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $295,568,000 after purchasing an additional 424,672 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Entergy by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,744,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $308,759,000 after purchasing an additional 393,839 shares during the period. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Entergy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ETR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Entergy from $128.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Entergy from $119.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 21st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Entergy from $131.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Entergy in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.00.

Entergy Stock Down 1.8 %

ETR stock opened at $97.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.32. Entergy Co. has a 52 week low of $94.94 and a 52 week high of $122.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 10.34%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. Entergy’s payout ratio is 77.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Entergy news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.96, for a total transaction of $31,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,845.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Entergy news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.96, for a total transaction of $31,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,845.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total value of $1,326,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,586.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,903 shares of company stock valued at $1,801,305. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Entergy Profile

(Get Rating)

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.