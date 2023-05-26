AXQ Capital LP Buys New Stake in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 188.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,907,000 after purchasing an additional 33,547 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth $1,889,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 145.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 79,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,519,000 after purchasing an additional 11,089 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 37,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 7,544 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Get PennyMac Financial Services alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at PennyMac Financial Services

In other news, insider Steven Richard Bailey sold 13,604 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.70, for a total transaction of $825,762.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $540,230. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Daniel Stanley Perotti sold 2,523 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total transaction of $144,138.99. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,733,495.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Richard Bailey sold 13,604 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.70, for a total value of $825,762.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,900 shares in the company, valued at $540,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,134 shares of company stock valued at $7,572,642 over the last three months. 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PennyMac Financial Services Trading Down 2.8 %

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PFSI shares. Barclays lifted their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet cut PennyMac Financial Services from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $83.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PennyMac Financial Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.33.

NYSE:PFSI opened at $58.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.53 and a 12 month high of $73.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.47.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.63). PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 20.37% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $302.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.08 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PennyMac Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.29%.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.